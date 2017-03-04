Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams for remainder of season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed power forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the 2016-2017 season. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers continue gearing up for the stretch run of the regular season and NBA Playoffs, which get underway next month, and they took another step toward finalizing their roster ahead of the postseason on Saturday.

After signing a pair of veteran free agents in point guard Deron Williams and center Andrew Bogut earlier in the week, the Cavaliers signed power forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season. Previously, Williams had two 10-day contracts with the Cavaliers this season.

On the way to his second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams averaged 9.75 points and 4.0 rebounds over 23.25 minutes of play in his first four games with Cleveland. Since then, Williams has increased his averages to 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over nine games with the Cavaliers.



The No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, Williams has averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over 410 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Cavaliers.



In addition to his offensive prowess and ability to run the floor, Williams has proven tough to compete against because of his versatility in defending nearly every position on the court, from point guard to power forward and all points in-between.



Currently, the Cavaliers (42-18) hold a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. By virtue of two wins over the Indiana Pacers in a seven-day span ahead of the All-Star break, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11.5-game advantage over the Pacers and Chicago Bulls in the Central Division standings.

(© 2017 WKYC)