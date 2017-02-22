Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams to second 10-day contract: Photos

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Forward Derrick Williams has earned himself a second chance with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have signed Williams to a second 10-day contract, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Williams signed his first 10-day contract with the defending NBA Champion Cavaliers on February 9.

“Every, single time I’m out there on the court with the guys, we want to get a win,” Williams said prior to the NBA All-Star Game.

“It’s just great playing with guys like this. I haven’t been in a situation like this when you’re surrounded by a bunch of winners and guys that just want to win every, single night. The sky’s the limit.”

In his first four games with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams averaged 9.75 points and four rebounds over 23.25 minutes of play.



The No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, Williams has averaged 9.11 points and 4.06 rebounds over 405 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Cavaliers.

“He fits perfectly, just energy and effort,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said before the weeklong break. “Those west coast guys just love to run the floor, and my little league coaches always used to tell me I was like a west coast guy because I liked to run the floor as well.”



In addition to his offensive prowess and ability to run the floor, Williams has proven tough to compete against because of his versatility in defending nearly every position on the court, from point guard to power forward and all points in-between.

“He’s having a huge impact,” said Cavaliers power forward Channing Frye, himself a former Wildcats standout.



“I think he’s a versatile guy. He plays a lot of different positions, guards a lot of different positions. He’s young. He’s athletic. You know all of us Arizona guys are very athletic, and he’s just coming out here and bringing some fresh air.”



Currently, the Cavaliers (39-16) hold a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. By virtue of two wins over the Indiana Pacers in a seven-day span ahead of the break, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11-game advantage in the Central Division.

