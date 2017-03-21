Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James makes case for occasional day off

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard David Nwaba (10) during first half at Staples Center. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James has been at the forefront of a national discussion involving taking games off and the contents of a memo from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to its member teams urging owners to have a voice in who is held out of games for rest purposes.

The controversy stems from the Cavaliers’ resting of James, power forward Kevin Love and point guard Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers, who coasted to a 108-78 win over Cleveland in a prime-time nationally televised game Saturday night.

A week prior to the Cavaliers resting their “Big Three,” two of which, Irving (leg) and Love (knee surgery) have recently been sidelined by injuries, the Golden State Warriors rested their key players in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

“At the end of the day, I’ve played through injuries my whole career, so I deserve to get a game off every now and then,” James said prior to the Cavaliers’ practice at UCLA Tuesday.

“I don’t want to start that conversation that I’m held to a different set of rules because I’m not. I’m one of I don’t know how many guys we have in the league today, 450 maybe. I just know the conversation gets a little bit more talked about when I’m a part of it. When it’s somebody else, it has no legs and it’s gone. As soon as I’m involved, it’s a whole different situation.”

Like James, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue addressed the situation before practice.

“I just did what was best for our team,” Lue said. “It’s nothing against the NBA or what they have in place. I respect the NBA. The NBA has given me my life, so when they come up with something we need to do that’s the right thing for the situation that we were in, we’re going to do it. We’re going to abide by the rules.”

The rest days have worked well for James and the Cavaliers.

This season, James is averaging 26.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.6 minutes of play over 63 games. Additionally, James is shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 3.85 percent from three-point range.

The rebounds and assists totals would be career highs for James if the season ended today.

James has 10 double-doubles of points and rebounds and another 15 of points and assists for a Cavaliers team that holds a two-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as a 10.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

Also, James has tallied 10 triple-doubles this season, including four since March 1.

“I just take pride in being able to go out and help my team be successful and be consistent,” James said. “I’m a consistent player, and I’m going to continue to do that throughout my career where guys know exactly what they’re going to get out of me every night. I take pride in two things, and that’s winning and being efficient, and it’s just another one of these seasons, I guess.

“I’m like fine wine. I get better with age.”

