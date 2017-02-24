Cleveland Cavaliers start stretch run in winning fashion

The Cleveland Cavaliers started the stretch run of the regular season in winning fashion against the New York Knicks Thursday night. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers came out of the All-Star Weekend break a little sluggish on the offensive end of the floor, especially from three-point range, but the reserves stepped up and got things rolling for the top team in the Eastern Conference, and they never looked back.

On the strength of a triple-double from small forward LeBron James and the three-point shooting of reserves Kyle Korver, Richard Jefferson and Derrick Williams, the Cavaliers (40-16) defeated the New York Knicks (23-35), 119-104, at Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night.

“It feels good,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “I’ve missed some NBA basketball. I know the fans did, so it’s good to be out there getting locked back in. We got a good win on our home floor.”

James started the stretch run of the season with an 18-point, 15-assist, 13-rebound performance in the victory. In addition to his totals, James displayed a typical efficiency, knocking down seven of his 11 attempts from the field.

While Irving led the way with 23 points on a nine-of-16 shooting effort, to go along with his six assists and three rebounds, Korver came off the bench and sunk six of his 10 looks from three-point range en route to a 20-point game.

Additionally, center Tristan Thompson finished off a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive end of the floor, and starting power forward Channing Frye added 14 points. Williams and Jefferson came off the bench and posted 10 and 14 points, respectively.

The Cavaliers started slow offensively, but they quickly found their stride and took a 34-33 lead over the Knicks after one quarter of play.

While none of the Cavaliers starters hit three-pointers in the first quarter, Korver and Jefferson combined to knock down two of their three attempts from beyond the arc in reserve roles. However, the Knicks kept the score close by burying four of their six looks from long distance.

“Guys have talked about it since I came here,” Korver said. “After the break is when we’re really able to lock in because these guys have played long seasons for a lot of years in a row.

“The NBA season’s a grind. It’s hard to play at a 10 the whole season. I felt when I first came on, we were kind of feeling that out, kind of in those lower moments, but I thought we picked it up before the break started, and I think we’re going to keep it going.”

After struggling their way to a two-of-eight showing from three-point range in the first quarter, the Cavaliers buried seven triples in the second period, and that long-range effort staked them out to a 69-51 halftime lead over the Knicks.

Korver connected on two of his six looks from three-point range, and Williams buried two of his three attempts from long distance. Each player finished with six points in the quarter, which matched James for the lead.

“Now, it’s back to business and our big journey starts,” Irving said. “I think we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am for sure, just gearing up, getting to that next level and getting prepared for what’s coming ahead. There’s some adversity coming, so I’m ready to face it and get through it with these great teammates that I have.”

