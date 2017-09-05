Cleveland Cavaliers tickets for 2017-18 season to go on sale Sept. 14

CLEVELAND - In what may be the most anticipated regular season game since LeBron James first returned to Cleveland in 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics and their new star guard, Kyrie Irving on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for the Cavs' highly touted season opener -- as well as the team's other 40 regular season home games and three preseason games -- will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., the team announced on Tuesday.

Single-game tickets for all Cavs home games in the coming season will be available online only at Cavs.com/tickets, with a six-ticket limit per person per game being implemented. Tickets will be distributed through the Cavs official electronic ticketing platform, Flash Seats.

You can view the entirety of the Cavs' 2017-18 schedule here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV