Cleveland Cavaliers to face Golden State Warriors on Christmas, Boston Celtics on opening night

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - This Christmas, the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to Cali.

The NBA announced on Thursday that for the third consecutive season, the Cavs will face the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, which has typically served as one of the league's premier showcases of the regular season. This Christmas will see LeBron James and co. will return to Oakland after playing last season's Christmas Day game against the Warriors game in Cleveland.

Golden State beat the Cavs on Christmas in 2015, before falling to Cleveland a year ago thanks to a a game-winning shot by guard Kyrie Irving. The two rivals have also met in each of the last three NBA Finals, with the Warriors winning in 2015 and 2017 and the Cavs bringing the trophy home in 2016.

It was also revealed on Thursday that the Cavs will open the season in Cleveland against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 17. The two teams met in this past season's Eastern Conference Finals, with the Cavs winning the series four games to one.

Cleveland will close out its opening week with a nationally televised ESPN game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 20. The rest of the NBA schedule is expected to be revealed later this month. You can find the Cavs' full preseason schedule here.

