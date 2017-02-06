Cleveland Cavaliers to focus on fundamentals against Washington Wizards

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are focused on their fundamentals heading into tonight's game against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to have finally gotten things pointed in a positive direction after struggling their way to a 7-8 record in January.

But winning four of their last five games will not do the Cavaliers (34-15) any good if they do not pay attention to fundamentals, which includes getting back in transition to defend, especially in tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards.

“Our biggest challenge is getting back in transition,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “John Wall is a one-man fast break, a lot like (Oklahoma City’s Russell) Westbrook, and we have to take the challenge of getting back and (getting) to the ball.

“All five guys have to sprint back and take the challenge of slowing him down and keeping them out of the paint. They’ve been playing great, winning 17 straight home games, and their last loss was when we played them on November 11, so we’ll see if we can do it again.”

Now in his seventh season out of the University of Kentucky, Wall is averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 assists and 2.2 steals over 36.4 minutes of play in 48 games, all of which are career highs for the Wizards’ point guard.

And it is that type of individual effort that has the Wizards (30-20) in third place in the Eastern Conference standings past the midway point of the regular season.

“He’s one of the best in our game, baseline to baseline,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “He’s been playing great basketball all season, is an All-Star again for a reason. They’ve won as many games as they’ve won straight on this home floor in large part because of him, but also, his supporting cast has given him a lot of help.

“As much as you try to pay attention to him, you’ve got to make sure you account for those other guys as well, Brad (Beal), Markieff (Morris), (Marcin) Gortat. Otto Porter’s shooting the three-ball at an all-time high for himself this year. Then, their bench comes in and gives them production, so you’ve got to key on them all.”

After watching the team go through shootaround Monday morning, Lue is confident his players are ready to compete and accept the challenge of stopping Wall in transition because they know what is waiting for them on the other side of a 48-minute game if they are not.

“They’re locked in because they know that’s the strength of their game,” Lue said. “Why we don’t do it every, single night, I don’t know, but they know if we don’t do it tonight, we will get embarrassed, so it’s a very big key, a big emphasis, and they know that.”

(© 2017 WKYC)