Cleveland Cavaliers to hold Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Wine and Gold are going pink.

In conjunction with the Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Cavaliers will hold "Breast Cancer Awareness Night" on Saturday, the same day the team is slated to host the Orlando Magic for an 8 p.m. ET tip. In an effort to bring attention to the cause, the Cavs will #PinkTheQ and have information tables set up throughout the arena's concourse.

Other highlights include a 50/50 raffle, in which the Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will split the proceeds. During the game, Cavs players will wear Breast Cancer Awareness Night shooting shirts, with the franchise's entertainment teams and personalities also donning the traditional breast cancer awareness color.

A halftime ceremony will honor breast cancer survivors, fighters and their families and friends. All fans attending the game are encouraged to wear pink.

© 2017 WKYC-TV