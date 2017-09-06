Cleveland Cavaliers to introduce Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic on Thursday

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics talks with the press after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Brian Babineau, 2017 NBAE)

CLEVELAND - Isaiah Thomas' arrival to Cleveland has already been accompanied by plenty of drama.

On Thursday, the team will officially introduce Thomas as a Cavalier. Forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Zizic will also be introduced.

The trio was acquired in a trade for Kyrie Irving that almost wasn't. After Cleveland and Boston reached a tentative agreement on a deal, Thomas underwent a physical that left the Cavaliers feeling concerned.

Thomas suffered a hip injury during the postseason, which Celtics' General Manager Danny Ainge admitted played a role in his decision to trade him. The Cavaliers also received the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and the

Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick as part of the deal.

Thomas, Crowder and Zizic will be introduced during a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV