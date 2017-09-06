WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers to introduce Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic on Thursday

WKYC 9:20 AM. EDT September 06, 2017

CLEVELAND - Isaiah Thomas' arrival to Cleveland has already been accompanied by plenty of drama.

On Thursday, the team will officially introduce Thomas as a Cavalier. Forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Zizic will also be introduced.

The trio was acquired in a trade for Kyrie Irving that almost wasn't. After Cleveland and Boston reached a tentative agreement on a deal, Thomas underwent a physical that left the Cavaliers feeling concerned. 

Thomas suffered a hip injury during the postseason, which Celtics' General Manager Danny Ainge admitted played a role in his decision to trade him. The Cavaliers also received the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and the
Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick as part of the deal.

Thomas, Crowder and Zizic will be introduced during a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. 

