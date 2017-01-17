Cleveland Cavaliers to refocus for second half of season

Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers aim to refocus for the second half of the season after Monday night's 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors. (Photo: Russell Isabella, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers return to action against the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night, but they do so on the heels of a 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland and having lost three of their last four games on a west-coast road trip.



But there will be no sulking over the loss to Golden State, not when they still have half of the regular season left to play.



“What do you want us to do?” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said when asked about the next step for the team. “They beat us. They won one game. They won, and yeah, we’re going to shake it off. We’ve got to. We’ve got 40 more games left.



“So what? So what? We lost, and I’m telling you the reality. We lost one game. They played well, they beat us. Now, we’ve got to go home and regroup.”



Prior to Monday’s drubbing in Oakland, the Cavaliers had won four straight and five of the last six games against the Warriors dating back to last June’s seven-game series in The Finals, which Cleveland won when a 93-89 decision in Game 7 completed the league's first-ever comeback from a 3-1 deficit.



“They played well, give them credit,” Lue said. “They did what champions do. They lost four in a row, five out of six, and they played like a team with their backs against the wall. They sat here waiting for us and they punished us.”



Point guard Kyrie Irving took Monday’s loss as a reminder of just how important it is to make the best use of practice time, especially with a lineup change including the move of Iman Shumpert to point guard to fill the void from J.R. Smith’s thumb injury and after a trade for shooting guard Kyle Korver.



“We’ve just got to utilize every, single game to get better,” Irving said. “That’s it, man. The regular season is just about that. There’s new pieces that we’ve got to integrate.



“Obviously, there’s some things that we can correct. We definitely didn’t have four days to prepare or anything like that. It’s just a regular-season game. It’s as hyped as it could be. They took care of business. We respect that, but now, it’s time to move on, go back home and take care of business.”



At 29-11 at the halfway point of the 2016-2017 regular season, the Cavaliers hold a two-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and an eight-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.



And Monday night’s loss to the Warriors puts everything into perspective for the Cavaliers.



“We’ve got to continue to get better, which we will,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “Our coaching staff will put us in a position to be successful, and then, we’ve got to go out and play, no matter who’s in the lineup. It’s been tough for us the last couple weeks because of the injuries and guys in and out of the lineup, but we’ll figure it out. We’re a veteran ball club and we’ll figure it out.”

