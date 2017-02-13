Cleveland Cavaliers trade Chris Andersen to Charlotte Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Chris Andersen to the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Monday. (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers traded reserve center Chris Andersen to the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Monday.

In addition to Andersen, the Cavaliers sent cash considerations to Charlotte in exchange for a protected second-round pick in the NBA Draft.

Signed in free agency to give Cleveland added depth in the front court behind center Tristan Thompson and power forward Kevin Love, Andersen played in just 12 games for the Cavaliers before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee, averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.

By trading Andersen to Charlotte, the Cavaliers cleared a roster spot, which will allow them to either acquire a player via trade or go sign one in free agency. Prior to the Andersen trade, the Cavaliers used their final roster spot to sign Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract last week.

Currently, the Cavaliers (37-16) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers play two more games before NBA All-Star Weekend at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting Tuesday night at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wednesday against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

