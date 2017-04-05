Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson skips Boston trip with thumb injury

C.J. Watson #32 and Jodie Meeks #20 of the Orlando Magic battle Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a rebound during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on April 4, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Jason Miller)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Cavaliers' center Tristan Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb during Tuesday night's game against Orlando, meaning his streak of playing in 447 straight games will come to a halt.

Thompson did not travel with the team to Boston for Wednesday night's game against the Celtics. His 447 consecutive games was the longest active streak in the NBA, as well as the longest streak in Cavaliers history.

Instead, Thompson was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic, where imaging confirmed the sprain. X-rays taken Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena were negative.

According to the team, Thompson will also sit Friday night's game against Atlanta to continue treatment. His status will be reevaluated after that.

© 2017 WKYC-TV