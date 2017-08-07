Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Nike uniforms

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled two new Nike uniforms for the upcoming season Monday.

The white uniforms are called the Association edition. The wine uniforms are called the Icon edition.

In May, the team announced a partnership with Akron-based Goodyear to have Goodyear's wingfoot logo placed on its jerseys. The team also released updated logos.

Nike's "Swoosh" logo is featured on the right chest area and the Goodyear Wingfoot logo is on the left chest area.

The team unveiled the uniforms in a video. Watch it here.

Nike will unveil two more uniforms for each of its teams in the upcoming months.

