Cleveland Cavaliers utilize three-point shooting to beat Minnesota Timberwolves

CLEVELAND -- The three-point shot was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ best friend on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers started slow and trailed, 10-2, early, but caught fire from three-point range late in the first quarter and rode the momentum from the long-distance shooting to a 125-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

As a team, the Cavaliers (33-15) converted 15 of their 37 attempts from three-point range, led by three triples each from shooting guard Iman Shumpert and power forward Channing Frye in the starting lineup and the four reserve shooting guard Kyle Korver buried in 19 minutes of play off the bench.

Additionally, small forward LeBron James and point guard Kyrie Irving registered double-doubles of points and assists.

After converting 11 of his 14 attempts from the floor, James totaled a game-high 27 points and added 12 assists to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Although Irving struggled to shoot the basketball, he scored 18 points and handed out 14 assists, including 10 before halftime.

The Cavaliers handed out a season-best 37 assists on their 48 made baskets, and five players scored in double figures. In addition to James and Irving, the Cavaliers got 18 points from Frye and center Tristan Thompson, as well as 20 from Korver.

Following Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves (19-30), the Cavaliers will play their next four games and five of their upcoming six away from Quicken Loans Arena, starting with Saturday’s matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden before a Monday contest at the Washington Wizards.

Then, the Cavaliers will play at Central Division rival Indiana next Wednesday before finishing up the road trip with the second game of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena next Thursday night.

