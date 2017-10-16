Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics season opener: What you need to know

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- It’s time…

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back on the court to battle the Boston Celtics in the first official game of the season Tuesday night.

It also marks the return of Kyrie Irving to Cleveland -- but now he’s wearing a Celtics jersey. Love him or hate him, the Cavs will honor Irving with a short video tribute before the game.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The game will begin at 8 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

CAN I STILL GET TICKETS?

Tickets are still available as of 5 a.m. Tuesday. Prices start at $89, and can be purchased HERE.

WHAT CAN I BRING INTO THE ARENA?

Leave your selfie stick and laser pointer at home. Quicken Loans Arena has an extensive list of restricted items. See their bag / security policies HERE.

GIVEAWAYS

Fans coming to the game will get an opening night T-shirt and a light-up bracelet. Again, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

HOW CAN I WATCH OR LISTEN TO THE GAME?

Don't have a ticket to the game? All the action can be caught on TNT. If you're in the car, tune your radio to WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

WHEN DO THE CAVS PLAY NEXT?

The second game of the season takes place Friday, Oct. 20 on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs return home for game three of season to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday, Oct. 21. CLICK HERE to see the full schedule.

© 2017 WKYC-TV