Cleveland Cavaliers withstand late rally for win over New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a late fourth-quarter rally for their third win of the season over the New York Knicks Saturday night.

The New York Knicks made a furious rally to cut a 19-point deficit down to five in the fourth quarter, but the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood the run and fought their way to a 111-104 win over their Eastern Conference foes at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

Without the services of point guard Kyrie Irving because of a right quadriceps contusion, the Cavaliers (34-15) got double-double performances from small forward LeBron James and returning power forward Kevin Love.

On a 12-of-20 shooting night from the field, including a four-of-eight mark from three-point range, James led the way with 32 points and 10 assists to go along with five defensive rebounds.

After missing two-plus games because of back spasms, Love returned to score 23 points and pull down 16 rebounds, including five on the offensive end of the floor. Love converted seven of his 16 shots, including a four-of-eight showing from three-point range.

With 44 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers clinging to a five-point advantage, Love caught a pass from James and buried a 23-foot three-point shot, which served as the back-breaker for the Knicks (22-30).

In addition to James and Love, the Cavaliers got double-digit scoring efforts from center Tristan Thompson (12 points), power forward Channing Frye (14) and shooting guard Kyle Korver (12).

Frye buried four of his eight attempts from three-point range, and Korver connected on two of his five looks from long distance.

As a team, the Cavaliers converted 41 of their 84 attempts from the field, including 16 of their 40 three-point tries.

With the win, the Cavaliers retain a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics (32-18) in the Eastern Conference standings. Additionally, the Cavaliers hold a 6.5-game lead over the Indiana Pacers (28-22) in the Central Division.

Also, the Cavaliers improved to 3-0 against the Knicks this season.

