Cleveland Cavaliers work consistent improvement over second half

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers continue working toward consistent improvement over the second half of the regular season. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Holding first place in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a good spot at the midway point of the season, but they are far from satisfied with past accomplishments.



Instead, the Cavaliers are focused on doing what is necessary to build onto the foundation laid in the first 41 games of the season.



“We just want to try and continue to get better,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “For the majority of the year, we’ve been playing good ball. We know our road trip didn’t go as well as planned, but for the most part, we wouldn’t want to switch with anybody else.”



Ironically enough, at 30-11 through the first half of the 2016-2017 regular-season, the Cavaliers have the exact same record as they did at this time a year ago, when ownership fired coach David Blatt and promoted top assistant Tyronn Lue, a decision that resulted in the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship.



“I don’t remember the first half of last year, to be honest,” James said. “I don’t even remember what was going on, but I guess it means we’re playing consistent basketball. We’re a consistent club if we had the same as last year and stayed 30-11 at the midpoint. We just want to try and keep our game going.”



During the course of their six-game road trip, the Cavaliers got away from what makes them a successful offensive team, and it resulted in three losses in their previous four games heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.



But the Cavaliers regrouped offensively, and it resulted in a 118-103 win over the Suns (13-29) in front of the home fans at Quicken Loans Arena.



Lue used the pregame video session as an opportunity to remind the players of “what we need to do,” and it worked, as they handed out 29 assists on their 43 made baskets, including 19 three-pointers.



At 30-11, the Cavaliers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, as well as an eight-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.



“Are we No. 1? I’m cool. We cool,” Cavaliers power forward Channing Frye said. “As long as we’re No. 1 on that chart right there, I’m not really worried about what the West is doing. I’m just worried about us, and it’s not really a worry.



“We’re adjusting to what different teams are doing. We’re learning. We’re growing, and I think each loss helped us learn something about ourselves, like, ‘Hey, I need to get in better shape and maybe play big minutes,’ or ‘this is how a team is going to play me,’ or ‘LeBron’s not playing.’ ‘Kevin’s not playing’ or Kyrie’s not playing.’ Every loss has a lesson to it, and as long as we’re 30-11, I’m cool, man.”

