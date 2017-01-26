Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona shows Cavs love

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers may be in the midst of a slight slump, but that’s not stopping our city’s biggest fans from cheering them on.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was spotted in the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena for Wednesday night's game.

The Indians proudly posted his picture from the game on Facebook.

Within an hour, the photo was liked by more than 4,000 people.

Francona will join the rest of the Cleveland Indians for the annual meet-and-greet TribeFest event, which is sold out.

It was a 116-112 loss for the Cavs, as they dropped their latest game to the Sacramento Kings.

MORE | Kings mock Cavs on Twitter

(© 2017 WKYC)