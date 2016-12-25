Clutch Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers rally over Golden State

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 25: Tristan Thompson #13 sets a pick as Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - If Sunday’s Christmas match-up between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is any indication of the 2017 NBA Finals, both teams are in for (another) maniacal run.

Kyrie Irving’s fadeaway with 3.4 seconds left lifted the Cavaliers past the Warriors, 109-108, in one of the NBA’s biggest games of the season Christmas Day.

The Cavaliers overcame a cluster of turnovers and missed shots to remain close through the duration of the game, eliminating a 14-point deficit at one point.

The fourth quarter started with a seven-point lead that offered Irving another stage for another memorable shot.

Steph Curry hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining for a three-point lead and a shot-clock violation on the Warriors opened the opportunity for Irving. Irving drove to the basket to cut the lead to one and gave Cleveland the 109-108 lead with 3.4 seconds to tick on a turnaround fadeaway over Klay Thompson.

“I was just trying to get to a spot,” Irving said. “Klay’s a great defender so taking a turnaround shot, it was a tough shot and I got a great contest on it. I’m just thankful it went in.”

Such a shot is no stranger to Irving, whose “The Shot” in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals proved to be a difference-maker.

“They were trusting me with that shot going full-court,” he said. “[There were] still 3.5 seconds left on the clock which is a lot of time, but I just try to get the best shots.”

Kevin Durant made a final attempt at a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but fell in the process, a fall which he claims was not by his own fault.

“I was trying to make a move and I fell,” he said following the game. “And I didn’t fall on my own.”

The game didn’t fall short on emotion. Minutes in, Draymond Green was called for a pair of personal fouls and got chirpy with officials during the process.

Richard Jefferson also paid a price as a technical foul was called on him in the fourth quarter for winking after a dunk. Jefferson added two memorable dunks during the game, but none quite as monstrous as the one LeBron James put down with 2:10 remaining in the game. He also added notable a block on Zaza Pachulia to end the first half.

James finished the afternoon with a team-high 31 points. Durant paced all with 36 points. The Cavaliers shot 38.9 percent from the field as the Warriors shot 48.1 percent.

Despite the intensity of Sunday’s game and the history following a bitter ending for the Warriors in the 2016 Finals, Irving said he doesn’t consider the game as a precursor to the 2017 Finals.

“What’s today’s date?” Irving chirped following the game. “It’s Dec. 25, we’ve got a ways before we even start considering the carryover or something like that.”