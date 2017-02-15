Consistency key for LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (Photos)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James continues to average more than 38 minutes per game for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but even with the high totals of playing time, he continues improving his play.

James has improved his shooting percentage from the field in each of the last four months for the Cavaliers (38-16), who increased their lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference to 2.5 games and 9.5 over tonight’s opponent, the Indiana Pacers, in the Central Division with Tuesday’s 116-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

“For me, it’s been a good month so far and for our team after a not-so-good January,” James said. “At the end of the day, the break is coming. We’ve got one more game. The break is coming up, and I think we all can use it and get ready for the later stage of the season and prepare for the playoffs. I’ve always looked forward to after the break. That’s my favorite part.”





Through seven February games, six of which the Cavaliers have won, James has converted 62.4 percent of his shots from the field and 57.1 percent of his three-point tries while averaging 26.6 points, 11.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

In only one of the seven February games has James converted less than half of his attempts from the field.

“I’ve always been conscious of being efficient and my efficiency on the floor,” James said. “Being in the second lineup, those guys give me a lot of space to play and make a lot of shots from the perimeter, which allows me to get some lanes to drive, so it’s been beneficial to myself and the team.”

In the win over the Timberwolves, James converted 10 of his 14 attempts (71.4 percent), including two of his three three-pointers, for 25 points with 14 assists and eight rebounds. It was James’ fifth double-double of points and assists in February.

“Playing with that second unit, getting the spacing, I think he gets a chance to rebound the basketball, kind of like Jason Kidd, just push it and he gets into the paint a lot with that second unit, with Channing, Korver, R.J. and those guys on the floor,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

James’ increased efficiency comes at a time when the Cavaliers are struggling with injuries to key personnel.

Already without shooting guard J.R. Smith as he continues his rehabilitation from surgery to repair his broken right thumb, the Cavaliers learned Tuesday that power forward Kevin Love would need six weeks to recover from surgery to remove “a loose body” in his left knee.

“We just want to try and play our game, and the coaching staff is going to give us a game plan that’s up to us to go out and try to execute,” James said.

“The one thing we can always rely on is we’ve played without Kev before. We’ve had to do that in the playoffs. As much as you don’t like having to play without your big guns, sometimes, if it happens, you’re just ready for it. The acquisition of Derrick (Williams) has helped us, but Channing stepped up in the absence, Tristan was his normal self and to get Shump back, that’s another body that helped us as well.”

(© 2017 WKYC)