Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert submits Detroit's bid for Amazon headquarters

Dan Gilbert. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

DETROIT -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is rooting for Detroit.

As cities around the country put in their bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, Gilbert is making a push for Detroit to get the hotly anticipated expansion.

“Delivered Detroit’s bid for #AmazonHQ2,” Gilbert tweeted late Thursday morning. “Motor City resides at intersection of muscles&brains, ideal place for @amazon.”

Although Gilbert has obvious connections with Cleveland, he's originally from Michigan.

Cleveland is among the locations vying for Amazon’s next headquarters.

Bids were due to the company Thursday.

