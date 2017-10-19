WKYC
Close

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert submits Detroit's bid for Amazon headquarters

WKYC 1:00 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

DETROIT -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is rooting for Detroit.

As cities around the country put in their bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, Gilbert is making a push for Detroit to get the hotly anticipated expansion.

“Delivered Detroit’s bid for #AmazonHQ2,” Gilbert tweeted late Thursday morning. “Motor City resides at intersection of muscles&brains, ideal place for @amazon.”

Although Gilbert has obvious connections with Cleveland, he's originally from Michigan.

Cleveland is among the locations vying for Amazon’s next headquarters.

Bids were due to the company Thursday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

With Amazon bids due, how does Cleveland stack up against other contending cities?

WKYC

U.S. cities ask if Amazon headquarters is worth the price, look to Seattle

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories