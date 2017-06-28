Dan Gilbert visits White House with Chicago Cubs

US President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs baseball team in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Chicago Cubs made their victory visit to the White House Wednesday and a peculiar guest was in the room.

According to reporters, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was also present as President Trump met with the Cubs.

"Where's Dan Gilbert?" Trump asks in Roosevelt Room in meet-and-greet with the Cubs.

Owner of Cleveland Cavaliers here at White House, too. pic.twitter.com/y3AtXUB1h9 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2017

Dan Gilbert crashed the Cubs Trump White House visit. pic.twitter.com/iybft8goF3 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 28, 2017

No one has reported why Gilbert was there.

According to a White House pool report transcript, Trump called Gilbert over to take group photos.

Here is the print pool report from the Cubs visit pic.twitter.com/2Um4tWeplT — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 28, 2017

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series.

