Dan Gilbert visits White House with Chicago Cubs

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Chicago Cubs made their victory visit to the White House Wednesday and a peculiar guest was in the room.
According to reporters, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was also present as President Trump met with the Cubs.
"Where's Dan Gilbert?" Trump asks in Roosevelt Room in meet-and-greet with the Cubs.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 28, 2017
Owner of Cleveland Cavaliers here at White House, too. pic.twitter.com/y3AtXUB1h9
Dan Gilbert crashed the Cubs Trump White House visit. pic.twitter.com/iybft8goF3— Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 28, 2017
No one has reported why Gilbert was there.
According to a White House pool report transcript, Trump called Gilbert over to take group photos.
Here is the print pool report from the Cubs visit pic.twitter.com/2Um4tWeplT— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 28, 2017
The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series.
