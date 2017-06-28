WKYC
Dan Gilbert visits White House with Chicago Cubs

WKYC 2:34 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Chicago Cubs made their victory visit to the White House Wednesday and a peculiar guest was in the room.

According to reporters, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was also present as President Trump met with the Cubs.

No one has reported why Gilbert was there.

According to a White House pool report transcript, Trump called Gilbert over to take group photos.

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series.

