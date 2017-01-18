David Griffin: Cleveland Cavaliers look to add despite slim market

General manager David Griffin ensures the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue looking to add talent to the roster despite a slim market. (Photo: Custom)

Since landing LeBron James in free agency, signing point guard Kyrie Irving to a contract extension and trading for power forward Kevin Love in the summer of 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers have rightfully been on a championship-or-bust mission to be at the top of the National Basketball Association.

That attitude served them well, as they climbed the proverbial mountain and earned the right to be called champions with a come-from-behind series win over the Golden State Warriors last June. But they are far from finished.

Despite being the defending champions and leading both the Eastern Conference and Central Division standings, the Cavaliers continue looking for ways to better their team despite many organizations still being in the mix for a playoff slot.

“Hopefully, that picture clears itself up a little bit by trade deadline,” Cavaliers GM David Griffin said on the recently completed road trip. “Maybe some teams that are still playing for right now end up being in a situation where they start to set the deck for the future. We need more teams to be out of the playoff picture to really be able to get business done.”

Ahead of the west coast trip, the Cavaliers landed sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, which will help offset the loss of shooting guard J.R. Smith, who is due to miss another two months after surgery to repair his broken right thumb in early December.

In exchange for Korver, the Cavaliers sent to the Hawks struggling small forward Mike Dunleavy Jr., injured point guard Mo Williams, cash considerations as a part of their mid-level exception and a protected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“It gives us the most flexibility we can have going forward into the summer,” Griffin said. “We’ve got a couple others that expire in July that are smaller. With the minimums changing and everything else moving forward, it’ll be harder to use those smaller ones because I think they’ll be smaller than minimum.”

In order to make that deal for Korver within the framework of the NBA rules, the Cavaliers had to swap picks with the Trail Blazers after the two organizations were a part of a three-team trade that brought Channing Frye to Cleveland from Orlando and sent Anderson Varejao to Portland, who bought him out of his contract.

Varejao later signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

“What it essentially achieves for us is it gets us another first-round pick that we could trade this trade deadline or in the future before the time horizon goes away for what you’re allowed to move first-round picks for,” Griffin said.

“By moving everything up a year, we actually almost got another pick to utilize heading into this trade period. It was important for us, just in terms of flexibility. I would’ve liked to have made a pick in this draft. We think it could potentially be a good draft, but we’re excited about what we have moving forward, so we felt like it was the right time to do it.”

(© 2017 WKYC)