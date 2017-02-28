Deron Williams: It was easy decision to sign with Cleveland Cavaliers

New Cleveland Cavaliers player Deron Williams talks with the media before the game between the Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Following a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks last week, free-agent point guard Deron Williams had a decision to make about where to continue his NBA career.

Once Williams cleared waivers, he had plenty of suitors with playoff aspirations, but decided to join the Cleveland Cavaliers with his mind set on competing for an NBA Championship after 12 seasons of coming up short of The Finals.

“I think it’s important,” Williams said prior to the Cavaliers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena Monday. “It was kind of an easy decision for me, I think. I definitely looked at a couple other teams, but once Dallas had informed me that they wanted to go in a different direction, the Cavs were the first team that jumped out at me. A lot of times, you try to overthink things. I kind of went with my first thought.”

But competing for a championship was not Williams’ only concern, as he wanted to make sure there was a defined role for him to fill.

“At this point in my career and at this point in the year, I just felt that this was the best fit,” Williams said. “I’m not sure exactly how many minutes I’m going to play or anything like that, but I feel like I can have a significant role. I can help this team win basketball games.

“At the end of the day, I just felt like this was the best fit for me. It was a team that showed interest in the offseason in signing me and one I think my name was thrown around all season, and so, I know a lot of the guys on the team.”

In 821 career games that span 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks, Williams averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

During his final three years with the Jazz and one season split between Utah and New Jersey, Williams averaged a double-double of points and assists. A three-time NBA All-Star, twice in the Western Conference and once in the East, Williams has converted better than 48 percent of his two-point attempts and 35.6 percent of his looks from three-point range in his career.

Adding Williams gives the Cavaliers depth at point guard, something they had been looking to develop throughout training camp and the regular season with rookie Kay Felder, and he comes to Cleveland with plenty of playoff experience.

Williams has averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 38.1 minutes of play in 72 postseason games with the Jazz, Nets and Mavericks.

“Obviously, (Dallas is) my home and I enjoyed playing in front of my friends and family and things like that, but like I said, it’s a business,” Williams said. “They made a business decision. I respect that, and it allowed me to come and join the Cavs. I’m just excited about this opportunity and what it can bring.”

