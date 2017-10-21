Derrick Rose will miss tonight's Cleveland Cavaliers game with sprained ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

What we all expected is now official: Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose will miss tonight's game against the Orlando Magic with a sprained ankle.

Rose was listed as "OUT" on the team's injury report, along with fellow guard Isaiah Thomas, who is not expected to play until at least December. The club also confirmed veteran Jose Calderon will start in Rose's place.

Rose suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks after a hard foul by Greg Monroe. Earlier today, the NBA ruled it a Flagrant 1 foul, although it was not called that way on the court.

Greg Monroe’s (MIL) foul against Derrick Rose (CLE) at 10:12/qtr 4 on 10/20/17 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) October 21, 2017

While Rose actually stayed in the game, head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed confirmed afterward he had sprained his ankle, saying "it doesn't look good."

The 2011 NBA MVP who has been hampered by injuries in recent years has shown promise in his first two games in Cleveland, averaging 13 points. It is unknown just how much time he will miss.

Tonight's game tips off at 8 p.m. from Quicken Loans Arena.

© 2017 WKYC-TV