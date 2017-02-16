Derrick Williams counts himself fortunate to play with Cleveland Cavaliers (Photos)

Derrick Williams counts himself fortunate to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Power forward Derrick Williams has known nothing but losing since joining the professional ranks through the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, but all that changed last week when he signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Miami Heat, Williams finds himself on the top team in both the Eastern Conference and Central Division.

“It’s been great, you know,” Williams said. “Veteran leadership, guys wanting to win every, single night, taking things serious. I just think that’s the biggest difference from my first couple years till now.

“When you have leaders out there that want to make that extra pass, that want to see other people succeed other than themselves, I think that’s the best thing about it.”





With back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers heading into the NBA All-Star Weekend break, the Cavaliers (39-16) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

Additionally, the Cavaliers lead the Pacers by 10.5 games after twice beating Indiana in the last seven days.

“Every, single time I’m out there on the court with the guys, we want to get a win,” Williams said. “It’s always extra special when you come back here and get the win. It’s just great playing with guys like this. I haven’t been in a situation like this when you’re surrounded by a bunch of winners and guys that just want to win every, single night. The sky’s the limit.”

In four games with the Cavaliers, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams has averaged 9.75 points and four rebounds over 23.25 minutes of play.

The No. 2 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, Williams has averaged 9.11 points and 4.06 rebounds over 405 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Cavaliers.

Also, Williams has given the Cavaliers a lift by guarding four positions, from point guard through power forward, on the defensive end of the floor.

“I’m trying my best, man,” Williams said. “I try to learn on the floor. It gets tough at times, but I’m not trying to make any excuses. I’m trying to learn different guys’ tendencies.

“I’m ready for the challenge, and any way I can help, whether it’s on defense, offense, rebounding. I knew without K-Love, we needed to get rebounds collectively, not just one person. Whether it’s tipping the ball out or keeping the ball alive, whatever it might be, I’m just trying to give that extra effort.”

Because of the effort and contributions Williams has given despite the team not being able to practice much since his signing, Williams has garnered praise and attention from his teammates, particularly small forward LeBron James, and that support is much appreciated.

“I was like 10 or 11 years old when he first got into the NBA, so growing up, I’ve watched him from his first year all the way on up,” Williams said. “It’s great to have a guy like that that’s vouching for me, that wants me on the court, that wants me on this team.

“He’s one of the best players to ever play this game, so when you get guys like that that vouch for you, it makes you work that much harder. It makes you want to compete, not only for that person, but for the whole team, the whole organization, and it’s spreading throughout the whole team.”

(© 2017 WKYC)