Did Cleveland Cavaliers make right move by playing 'Big Three' at OKC?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the second quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

CLEVELAND -- “The best laid plans Of Mice And Men often go awry.”

Although poet Robert Burns was not writing about NBA coaching decisions, it certainly applied for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue in Thursday night’s nationally-televised game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Lue stated his intentions to rest small forward LeBron James, power forward Kevin Love and point guard Kyrie Irving on the final game of the road trip at the Thunder, but the exact opposite proved to be the case for the second-year coach.

James, Love and Irving were not only in the starting lineup for the Cavaliers (36-16), who fell to the Thunder, 118-109, on the strength of point guard Russell Westbrook’s triple-double, but they averaged 35.3 minutes with James leading the way with 41 minutes on the floor.

“It was good to go through something tough,” Lue said. “It was a tough game for us, four games in six nights, and it was good to just fight through and not give in. Guys came out, we played. I liked how we competed. They played better than us and they won.”

A late second-quarter surge gave the Cavaliers a 57-55 halftime lead over the Thunder, but Oklahoma City outpaced Cleveland, 63-52, after the break on the way to the victory.

“They were able to make shots,” Lue said. “They made some shots in the fourth quarter. I liked our fight. I liked what we did, and being down to three-two to the guards, I think we got a little tired down the stretch.”

The heart and soul of the Thunder now that Kevin Durant is playing for the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook converted 11 of his 27 attempts from the field, including a two-for-six showing from three-point range, to go along with 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in the win.

“He is who he is,” Lue said. “He’s a great player, got his teammates involved early in the game and down the stretch, when it got close, he took over the game offensively like a good player does. Hats off to him. He had a good game down the stretch.”

Although Lue wanted to rest “The Big Three,” he had little choice in the matter because of the health of his club.

Already without shooting guard J.R. Smith because of surgery to repair a broken thumb, fellow guard Iman Shumpert suffered an injury in Monday’s 140-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards that required him to leave the arena in a walking boot and forced him to miss his second straight game Thursday.

Then, in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, backup guard DeAndre Liggins was hit in the head and experienced migraines following the loss of a tooth shortly before game time against the Thunder. Liggins played just one minute in the game, which meant Kyle Korver was the only healthy reserve guard left in the Cavaliers’ usual rotation of players.

“It was a heck of a road trip for us, 3-1,” James said. “We would’ve loved to be 4-0, but coming off of a back-to-back, they gave us everything they had. We go home extremely proud of what we did on this road trip. Russ is a heck of a player. What he’s doing is unbelievable, averaging a triple-double this year, and he proved tonight why he’s an MVP candidate.

“We’re happy to go home to our fans on Saturday against the Nuggets, and we can’t wait to get home.”

