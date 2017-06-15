Draymond Green mocks Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James responds swiftly

Draymond Green mocked the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Golden State Warriors' Championship Parade, and Cavs leader LeBron James responded swiftly. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- It did not take the Golden State Warriors long to mock the Cleveland Cavaliers after winning the 2017 NBA Finals in five games for their second championship in the last three years, but LeBron James had a response, and it was swift.

On the day of their championship parade through Oakland, Warriors forward Draymond Green showed up to the festivities wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Quickie” printed across the front and the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the background. The “Q” used in the design is the same as the one in the Quicken Loans Arena logo.

Green even did a brief interview to talk about the shirt, saying that he has waited since Halloween to fire back at the Cavaliers, and particularly, James, for mocking the Warriors in his decorations after they blew a 3-1 lead to Cleveland in the 2016 NBA Finals.

“I’m petty,” Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ve been waiting for a while, just coming up with ideas. I had this crazy idea for a shirt, and I waited too long to try to get somebody to draw it up. It was a bit much, though.”

Draymond on his t-shirt: "I'm petty" pic.twitter.com/RvO92E0bsv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2017

Not one to let the mocking of his team stand, James posted a succinct response on Instagram.

.... That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Courtesy of a 129-120 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland Monday night, the Warriors earned their third title since the franchise relocated to the Bay Area in 1962 and fifth overall.

