Dwayne Wade and Kevin Love's handshake fail at Cleveland Cavaliers game: Video

CLEVELAND -- Fancy handshakes have become a staple of the NBA.
Unless you’re Kevin Love and Dwayne Wade.
After Wade shared a slick handshake with LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers game Tuesday night, something much simpler happened moments later.
With Love standing nearby, Wade simply extended his hand for a regular, no-fluff handshake.
The two smiled and walked off.
After social media began picking up on it, Wade and Love took to Twitter for more antics.
"We don't have a handshake yet......." Love tweeted at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Wade followed up by tweeting, “Let’s work on it over team breakfast tomorrow.”
The Cavaliers won the game 119-112 after making a double-digit comeback.
