Dwayne Wade and Kevin Love's handshake fail at Cleveland Cavaliers game: Video

WKYC 9:23 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Fancy handshakes have become a staple of the NBA.

Unless you’re Kevin Love and Dwayne Wade.

After Wade shared a slick handshake with LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers game Tuesday night, something much simpler happened moments later.

With Love standing nearby, Wade simply extended his hand for a regular, no-fluff handshake.

The two smiled and walked off.

Watch the handshake below (app users WATCH HERE):

After social media began picking up on it, Wade and Love took to Twitter for more antics.

"We don't have a handshake yet......." Love tweeted at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Wade followed up by tweeting, “Let’s work on it over team breakfast tomorrow.”

The Cavaliers won the game 119-112 after making a double-digit comeback.

