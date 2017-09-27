WKYC
Dwyane Wade celebrates first Cleveland Cavaliers practice with LeBron James

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:57 PM. EDT September 27, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cheers to us all!

Fresh off of officially signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, veteran guard Dwyane Wade took care of two very important things.

First, he practiced on the floor at Cleveland Clinic Courts with his new teammates. He then capped off a busy day with some wine alongside his Cavs BFF, LeBron James. 

The moment was captured on Wade's Snapchat account: 

Wade will get to speak with the Cleveland media for the first time as a Cavalier on Friday. 

