Dwyane Wade ready to make his Cleveland Cavalier debut vs. Boston Celtics

CLEVELAND - There are no shortage of storylines to focus on as the Cleveland Cavaliers open the 2017-18 season against the Boston Celtics tonight at Quicken Loans Arena. Here are just a few:

Is LeBron James going to play, despite a sore ankle? (We know that answer is yes!)

How will the Cavalier fans treat Kyrie Irving in his return to Cleveland? (We are all waiting with baited breath for that answer)

But I'm just as excited to see how this new-look Cavs lineup will perform, featuring future Hall of Famer Dwayne Wade.

The 35-year-old comes to the Wine and Gold seeking to win his 4th NBA title overall and 3rd alongside former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James. The two spoke about their long history together with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

WKYC Channel 3's Ben Axelrod took an up-close look at Wade during tonight's pre-game warmups.

