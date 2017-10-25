Dwyane Wade to miss Cleveland Cavaliers' Wednesday game against Brooklyn Nets with knee contusion

Oct 24, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) drives against Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (45) in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, USA Today)

Scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, Dwyane Wade turned in his best performance since signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team's Tuesday night victory against the Chicago Bulls.

The 12-time All-Star, however, will have to wait for his encore. Citing a knee contusion, Wade will miss the Cavs' Wednesday night matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

While he'll be unable to play on Wednesday night, Wade's knee bruise comes at a convenient time for the 35-year-old shooting guard, who will miss the second night of back-to-back games on Cleveland's schedule.

Although he played 19 minutes on Tuesday night, Wade sat out the final 9:31 of action -- something head coach Tyronn Lue said was the result of looking ahead another game coming the following night. The Cavs' 119-112 victory over Chicago marked Wade's first appearance coming off the bench in Cleveland after he struggled through the first three games of the season as a starter.

With Wade out of the rotation, reserve guards Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver could each see increased minutes. The Cavs also may not be the only team playing at less than full strength in Brooklyn on Wednesday, as the Nets' leading scorer, guard D'Angelo Russell, is listed as doubtful due to his own knee injury.

