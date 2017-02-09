Evolution of 'Touchdown' for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot as he falls in to Washington Wizards bench during the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in fourth quarter. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

“Touchdown.”



It’s more than just a way of scoring in the game of football, and to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it is a certain play that requires a down-the-court pass from power forward Kevin Love to one of the team’s sharpshooters.



And on Monday night, “Touchdown” worked to perfection, as Love completed a pass to small forward LeBron James, who caught the ball and banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, where the Cavaliers earned a 140-135 win.



“That’s our play, ‘Touchdown,’” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We ran ‘Touchdown,’ and it wasn’t quite in the right spot, but we were good enough. Kevin threw a great pass. LeBron was supposed to come up and fake the screen and slip over the top. He ran a little bit of it, got to a spot, and then, Kevin made a hell of a pass and he made a great shot.”



Following the game, James’ Cavaliers teammates were in awe of their on-court leader for his late-game heroics.



“Man, I know everyone in the crowd, as well as everyone here too was shaking their head like, ‘What a shot!’” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “Incredible by an incredible leader, an incredible player in our league. Just being a part of it is something special.”



“Touchdown” worked nearly to perfection just four seconds after James missed a layup that would have put the Cavaliers in front of the Wizards, 119-118.



“We got what we wanted, LeBron getting a layup, getting downhill full speed,” Lue said. “We took the ball full court, had our shooters, Channing and Kyle Korver in the corners, Kevin taking it out and Kyrie stepping up to set a pick.



“A guard trying to guard LeBron, a point guard trying to switch on LeBron when he’s going full speed, it’s tough to cover, so we got the shot we wanted, and he just missed it.”



Following the missed layup, the Cavaliers were forced to foul and Wizards point guard John Wall extended the lead to three points after making two free throws.



With 3.4 seconds on the clock, Love fired an inbounds pass to the right free-throw line extended, where James caught it, sprinted to the three-point arc, and banked in the game-tying off-balance shot to force overtime.



“I’ve got to be honest, ‘Really? Alright, let’s go to overtime! Oh, my!’” center Tristan Thompson said. “Big-time players make big shots. Watching the Super Bowl, he had his inner G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).



“When you’re a bad, bad man, you do some bad boy things and onto the next play. Big-time players make big shots, and when he fouled out, Kyrie stepped up and did what he’s been doing his whole career, taking over games. Whether down three or up three, (he’s) taking over games and leaving his staple.”

