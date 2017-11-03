First look at new Cleveland Cavaliers' Nike 'The Land' jersey leaks online

(Photo: Via @ConradBurry)

CLEVELAND - Later this month, the Cleveland Cavaliers will debut their third Nike jersey.

It appears a fourth likely isn't far behind.

On Friday, the sports uniforms and logos website sportslogos.net posted leaked images, mockups and descriptions of some of Nike's forthcoming "City" uniforms. Among them was a look at the design of the Cavs' fourth jersey, which while not 100 percent accurate in design, showcased both the new color (gray) and wordmark ('The Land') the team will soon be wearing.

Per @conradburry, this is what the Cavs' fourth Nike ("City") jersey will look like (collar/arm and side design could be different) pic.twitter.com/6USQB8o8sX — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 3, 2017

As uniform expert Conrad Bury notes, both the trim and arm/collar designs depicted in his mockup have yet to be confirmed. But we now know that for the first time in team history, the Cavs will wear a gray uniform with 'The Land' across their chests.

