First-quarter struggles, three-point woes doom Cleveland Cavaliers in home loss to Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers put up a valiant fight to work their way out of an early-game deficit, but the Atlanta Hawks just would not be denied in a Sunday afternoon game at Quicken Loans Arena.

Just 1-8 and 1-5 away from home entering Sunday’s game, the Hawks scored 37 points in the first quarter, and with the Cavaliers (4-6, 2-4 at home) playing catch-up for the remainder of the game, Atlanta fought its way to a 117-115 victory in Cleveland.

Although the Cavaliers had four players score in double figures, including 25 points from reserve guard Dwyane Wade and another 23 markers from sharpshooter Kyle Korver off the bench, the Hawks countered with all five of their starters and two backups scoring at least 12 points.

Point guard Dennis Schroeder led the way for the Hawks with 28 points on nine-of-13 shooting, including a two-for-three showing from three-point range. In addition to the scoring, Schroeder handed out nine assists and pulled in three rebounds despite committing five personal fouls.

Cavaliers small forward LeBron James collected his sixth double-double in the first 10 games of the season with 26 points and 13 assists over 40 minutes of play.

As a team, the Hawks caught fire early from three-point range and never looked back, finishing the game 11 of 25 from beyond the arc, while the Cavaliers struggled mightily from long distance, hitting on just 10 of their 36 triple tries.

The Cavaliers, who have not won back-to-back games since starting the season with wins over the Boston Celtics at home and at the Milwaukee Bucks, return to the court Tuesday against the Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena before going on a four-city road trip over a seven-day stretch to Houston (Thursday, November 9), Dallas (Saturday, Nov. 11), New York (Monday, Nov. 13) and Charlotte (Wednesday, Nov. 15).

