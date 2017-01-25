Five reasons why not to be concerned about Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles

Here are five reasons not to be concerned with Cleveland Cavaliers' recent struggles. (Photo: Russell Isabella, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through so growing pains after losing five of their last seven games since the calendar flipped to 2017.

But despite the recent struggles, including three losses in the previous four games to Western Conference opponents, here are five reasons to be confident the Cavaliers will break out of their mid-season slump and get things rolling in a positive direction once again.

KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE

On Monday night, the Cavaliers (30-13) started slowly and never recovered in what turned into a 124-122 loss to New Orleans, who was playing without its star forward, Anthony Davis.

Despite Davis’ absence, the Pelicans scored 35 points in each of the first two quarters, and even though the Cavaliers scored 72 after halftime, New Orleans withstood the furious rally and earned its 18th win of the season.

“We’ve got to play harder,” Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said. “We’ve got to execute. We’ve got all the talent here. We know we can win. We know we can play against the best. We just have to get on the right track and keep it that way.

“We just kept going back and forth and didn’t get the stops that we needed to. That was tough. We can game plan. We can go over several things until we’re blue in the face, but if we don’t play inspired basketball, match that intensity and get stops, we’re not going to win basketball games.”

CHANGE IN MINDSET

As a team, the Pelicans shot 49.4 percent from the field (43 of 87) and converted 16 of their 39 three-point tries (41 percent).

Terrence Jones and Jrue Holiday led the way with 36 and 33 points, respectively. Jones sunk 13 of his 18 attempts from the floor and three of his four looks from three-point range, while Holiday converted 12 of his 19 shots and four of his seven long-distance tries.

“It’s so early in the season, but playing on the road is what makes teams great, and going forward, in order to do that, we’ve got to come with an aggressive mindset and be consistent on both ends of the floor,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said.

WHATEVER IT TAKES

The Cavaliers needed a spark to make Monday night’s game competitive against the Pelicans, and that came in the form of Irving’s play. Irving converted 15 of his 28 attempts, including eight of his 14 three-point tries, and all 11 of his free throws on the way to a game-high 49-point performance.

Although Irving’s efforts were not enough, as the Cavaliers suffered the loss to the Pelicans (18-27) at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, he doubled down on his commitment to winning.

“Whatever it takes,” Irving said. “Whatever it takes, honestly. Coming out at halftime, I was pretty pissed off. I’m still pissed off, but now, I can decompress, I made a few shots here and there, but other guys were making shots as well.

“‘Bron was doing an unbelievable job of orchestrating our offense and really taking the defensive challenge. When he does that, we’re tough to beat. We just fell a little short, but there’s definitely some things that are correctable.”

WELCOME EVERY CHALLENGE

On the heels of winning the NBA Championship last year and after claiming back-to-back Eastern Conference titles, the Cavaliers know all too well that they are the target of every opponent and will get the best shot from everybody on their schedule.

“We welcome that,” Irving said. “We welcome that. Every, single challenge, we’ve got to be ready to face. We have some great veteran leadership in this locker room and some guys that have been through so much.

“We’re still bringing along some new guys, but for the most part, we have a really established culture here where going out every, single night, we know what we can depend on. There are going to be some nights like this where it happens, but we’ve got to be able to withstand it.”

STILL OUT IN FRONT

Despite the recent string of losses, the Cavaliers remain in good standing in both the division and conference standings.

The Cavaliers are in front of the Toronto Raptors by three games in the Eastern Conference standings. Also, the Cavaliers hold an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers won the regular-season season series with the Raptors by taking three of the first four matchups with the final one coming in the last game ahead of the playoffs. Although the Cavaliers lost to the Pacers earlier in the season, they have three games left against Indiana, including two in a seven-day stretch next month.

(© 2017 WKYC)