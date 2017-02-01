Five things Cleveland Cavaliers need to get back to winning ways

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against as Brooklyn Nets forward Luis Scola (4) defends during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 124-116. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled their way to a 7-8 record in the month of January, but despite the issues, they remain in first place in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference standings.



Despite those first-place positions, here are five things the Cavaliers can do to get back to their winning ways, starting with tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena.



TAKE WHAT DEFENSE GIVES



In last Sunday’s 107-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavaliers used a high pick and roll between point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward/acting center Tristan Thompson, which proved to be fruitful.



Thompson scored 19 points on his seven-of-15 shooting performance from the field. Additionally, Thompson pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with the 19 points.



“Me and Kyrie have run pick and rolls since day one,” Thompson said. “It’s just that teams are throwing different looks. If it’s a blitz, short roll and make plays. If they don’t and they play in-between, then Kyrie has to make a play, score it or dump it off.”



THOMPSON TO BE RIM PROTECTOR



With a season-ending injury to backup center Chris Andersen and all-star power forward Kevin Love again experiencing back issues, the Cavaliers are not particularly deep in the front court, and the need to step up is there for healthy starters and reserves alike.



In the win over the Thunder, Thompson emerged as that defensive stopper at the rim, as he registered four of the Cavaliers’ six blocked shots and four of their nine steals.



“He’s the one rim protector that we have, and we need him to continue to do that, making guys adjust their shots, blocking shots, cleaning glass,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “We know he’s going to clean glass, but when he’s active like that, trying to get blocks, it helps us out a lot.”



CONFIDENCE ON THE COURT



At 32-15 heading into tonight’s game, the Cavaliers hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics (30-18) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as a seven-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers (25-22) in the Central Division.



Despite injuries and constant challenges from opponents, the Cavaliers need to maintain their confidence and not resort to excuse making.



“It’s just going out there and executing, being aware, all of us watching film and seeing where we can get better, and then, just executing on both ends of the floor,” Irving said. “It starts with just everybody being accountable and us being accountable for one another as a team.”



SHARING IS CARING



The Cavaliers had 22 assists on their 41 made baskets in the win over the Thunder, but in a Monday night road loss to the Dallas Mavericks, they were even with 17 assists against 17 turnovers.



The Cavaliers are at their best when they share the ball offensively and avoid one-on-one play.



“We just want to play good basketball,” James said. “We did that, and it started with the defensive end. Early on, we couldn’t make many shots, but we were still defending, and if we do that, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win every night.”



AVOID DEFENSIVE LULLS



During their eight losses and many of the seven wins throughout January, the Cavaliers suffered through defensive lulls that erased big leads or led to large deficits too much to overcome.



If an opponent starts to shoot well from the field, shooting guard Iman Shumpert believes the Cavaliers have to find a way to answer the challenges without losing focus on either side of the floor.



“When the energy gets messed up and we don’t defend, we come down on the offensive end and we don’t take advantage,” Shumpert said. “That’s when it starts to take that snowball effect. We’ve just got to do a better job of making sure we bounce back every time.”

