Five things you need to know about Kyle Korver

The official announcement is still pending, but all signs point to Kyle Korver coming to the Cavaliers in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

So what do we know about the 35-year-old sharpshooter?

1. He is deadly accurate from 3-point-range. Korver is a lifetime 43% shooter from beyond the arc. He has led the NBA in three-point FG percentage three times in his career. In 32 games this year in Atlanta, Korver is averaging just under 10 points per game, while shooting 41% from downtown. When LeBron James and Kyrie Irving drive the lane, he's a perfect kick-out option on the wing to hit shots.

2. He gives the Cavaliers yet another long-range shooter in a rotation that excels at shooting the three. Think about what this team will look like when everyone's healthy. You have legitimate 3-point threats in Korver, Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Channing Frye, and some guy named LeBron James. Iman Shumpert can even hit a few here and there. (I'm not forgetting about Tristan Thompson's contributions, just focusing on shooters here) The Cavs can trot out many different lineups and give Tyronn Lue lots of flexibility come playoff time.

3. He is an immediate upgrade over Mike Dunleavy. I was excited when the Cavaliers acquired Dunleavy in the offseason in hopes that the veteran still had some gas in the tank. But it was obvious that age and injuries had caught up to the 36-year-old. Yes, Korver is in that same age range, but has played in more games (32 vs. 23), averaged more minutes (28 vs. 15), yet been much more productive (9.5 ppg vs. 4.6 ppg) than Dunleavy.

And keep in mind, Korver won't be relied on to play nearly as many minutes in Cleveland. Once Smith returns, the team will be loaded with depth at the 2-3 position with LeBron, J.R., Korver, Shumpert, and DeAndre Liggins.

4. Korver is a team player. WKYC Channel 3's Dave Chudowsky dealt with Korver during the last two years when the Cavs and Hawks battled in the postseason. As Chud says, "I didn't have a beer with him, but spending enough time listening to him, you can tell he's a guy committed to being a team-first player." Korver's former General Manager in Atlanta, Danny Ferry (himself a former Cavs GM and player) described Kyle to Cleveland.com as someone who is "professional and a great teammate. He works with a purpose and a focus and maximizes who he is. He's very diligent, very smart, very focused." Ferry likened Korver as a teammate to Larry Nance or Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

Sounds like he'll fit right in with this team.

5. Besides age, the biggest question about Korver seems to go back to a game vs. the Cavs in 2015. Remember that collision between Korver and Matthew Dellavedova in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals that year? It took Korver out of the series, as he ended up having ankle surgery. Many believe he's never been the same player since. Yet, the numbers still bear him out as at least an average defensive player, and the best spot-up shooter in the NBA. That's all the Cavs need him to be here.

And for a bonus, Korver comes with a low risk contract. He's in the final year of a 4-year, $24 million dollar deal. So if he can be a key role player for another run to a championship, great. If he stumbles, the team isn't on the hook for a salary after this year.

And as a special added bonus, you can catch Dave Chudowski and yours truly talking about the Korver to the Cavs move in a special Facebook Live below!