Former Cleveland Cavalier G Kyrie Irving uses expletive phrase to fan asking about LeBron James

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics shake hands after a Cavaliers 102-99 victory at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

This hasn't been the easiest opening week of a regular season for former Cavalier, now Boston Celtic guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving lost the regular season opener to his former team on Wednesday, as his three-point shot at the buzzer was short. Then, he was just 7-for-25 from the field in Boston's home-opening loss to the Bucks.

On Friday, Kyrie helped to lead Boston to their first win of the season, scoring 21 points in a victory over the Sixers.

At some point while Irving was walking through the tunnel onto the court, a fan in Philadelphia tried to chide him by asking simply, "Where's LeBron?"

Here was Irving's response ( NOTE: audio contains explicit language) per a tweet put out by Barstool Sports:

Stay classy, Uncle Drew.

