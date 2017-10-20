Former Cleveland Cavalier G Kyrie Irving uses expletive phrase to fan asking about LeBron James

This hasn't been the easiest opening week of a regular season for former Cavalier, now Boston Celtic guard Kyrie Irving.
Irving lost the regular season opener to his former team on Wednesday, as his three-point shot at the buzzer was short. Then, he was just 7-for-25 from the field in Boston's home-opening loss to the Bucks.
On Friday, Kyrie helped to lead Boston to their first win of the season, scoring 21 points in a victory over the Sixers.
At some point while Irving was walking through the tunnel onto the court, a fan in Philadelphia tried to chide him by asking simply, "Where's LeBron?"
Here was Irving's response (NOTE: audio contains explicit language) per a tweet put out by Barstool Sports:
You could say Kyrie is.... upset @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/LwIQ0kqwk7— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2017
Stay classy, Uncle Drew.
