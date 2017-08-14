Former Cleveland Cavaliers F Dahntay Jones says Steph Curry isn't a top 10 player

Dahntay Jones #30 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

The feud between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors continues to carry on.

Weeks after Warriors guard Steph Curry -- alongside a laughing Kyrie Irving -- appeared to mock LeBron James' workout routine, one of the King's former Cavaliers teammates has fired back. Appearing on the Barstool Sports "Mickstape" podcast late last week, ex-Cleveland forward Dahntay Jones revealed that he doesn't consider Curry a top-10 player in the NBA.

"People get mad at me, because I don’t declare him a top-10 player in the NBA, which is fine," Jones said of Curry. "I’ve got him on the outside – like 11, 12."

Curry, of course, is a two-time MVP (2015, 2016) and one of the centerpieces of a Golden State team that has beaten the Cavs to win two of the past three NBA titles. Asked who he'd rank ahead of Curry, Jones started with James, before continuing with -- in no particular order -- Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, John Wall, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Regardless of the validity of Jones' list, many will perceive his omission of Curry as an intentional slight, given the well-documented history between the two teams. Whether or not the reserve forward will directly remain a part of the rivalry remains to be seen, however, as Jones is currently an unsigned free agent.

