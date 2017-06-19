Get to know Chauncey Billups, front-runner for Cleveland Cavaliers top executive position

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 22: ESPN Analyst, Chauncey Billups does a segment before Game Four of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on MAY 22, 2017 (Photo: David Dow, 2017 NBAE)

Cavaliers fans, get to know the name of Chauncey Billups.

He may be the man given the keys to operate the franchise very soon.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Billups is scheduled to meet with Owner Dan Gilbert on Tuesday to discuss becoming head of basketball operations.

Dan Gilbert has scheduled an in-person meeting with Chauncey Billups tomorrow, sources said — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

Billups' name emerged as the front-runner almost immediately after news broke on Monday that the Cavaliers and former General Manager David Griffin had parted ways. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo and The Vertical was among the first with the scoop.

Sources: As David Griffin departs as Cavs -- "Just couldn't agree on future," source says - Chauncey Billups expected to emerge as candidate — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

Wojnarowski reports that Gilbert and Billups developed a relationship back when Billups was a Piston. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue and Billups are also friends.

But let's take a look at the resume of Billups. Who is he?

If you are looking for someone with vast NBA front office experience, he's not your guy.

Billups played 17 seasons in the NBA and was probably best known for his time with the Detroit Pistons from 2002-2008. He led the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship and was named Finals MVP. The Pistons won a pair of Eastern Conference titles while Billups was in Motown and also had some epic playoff battles with LeBron James' Cavaliers.

One of the admirers of those gritty Pistons teams was current Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Billups was a five-time NBA All Star and retired at the end of the 2014 season. The 40-year-old interviewed for the Atlanta Hawks GM job last month, but the job eventually went to Warriors assistant Travis Schlenk. Billups has spent the last few seasons as an ESPN NBA analyst.

