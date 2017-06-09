WKYC
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Clevelanders don't seem to be the sharpest people around'

WKYC 2:55 AM. EDT June 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - Draymond, Draymond, Draymond

Just saying the name of Golden State forward Draymond Green causes many Cleveland fans to seethe with rage. Earlier this week, he referred to Cavs fans as 'rude' after an altercation between his mother and some Q spectators after Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

In Friday's Game 4, Green appeared to be on his way to being ejected after picking up what seemed to be his second technical foul of the game. We later learned that the first half technical was called on Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. 

For the rest of the game, Cavs fans heckled Draymond continuously. Afterwards, the Warriors All-Star forward fired back. 

We'll see you Monday in Oakland, Draymond. 

