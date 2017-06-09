Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Clevelanders don't seem to be the sharpest people around'

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Draymond, Draymond, Draymond

Just saying the name of Golden State forward Draymond Green causes many Cleveland fans to seethe with rage. Earlier this week, he referred to Cavs fans as 'rude' after an altercation between his mother and some Q spectators after Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In Friday's Game 4, Green appeared to be on his way to being ejected after picking up what seemed to be his second technical foul of the game. We later learned that the first half technical was called on Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr.

For the rest of the game, Cavs fans heckled Draymond continuously. Afterwards, the Warriors All-Star forward fired back.

"I don't pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don't seem to be the sharpest people around." - Draymond Green#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/mlHt9hOPFo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017

We'll see you Monday in Oakland, Draymond.

