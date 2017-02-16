GQ dubs Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert and wife Teyana Taylor as 'sexiest couple on Earth'

According to GQ, Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Iman Shumpert and his R&B singer wife Teyana Taylor are the epitome of 🔥🔥🔥.

The newlywed pair are featured in a piece on the magazine's website (note: some of the photos may not be suitable for work) as 'the sexiest couple on Earth.'

The couple mentions one of their favorite Cleveland activities is to take their one-year-old daughter, Junie, to Chuck E. Cheese.

"Junie's going to eat more pizza than us," Shumpert told the publication. "She is going to throw stuff. She’s going to go to other people’s tables and try to take stuff. She’s going to try to scratch other kids. As soon as she gets home, she just passes out because she has exerted way too much energy, doing whatever she’s doing. But she loves it. She loves anything that’s got a lot going on. Like she loves basketball. She comes to the game. She stares at the Jumbotron. She knows when to stand up and clap."

Maybe Junie will be spotted at the next Cavaliers' home game on February 23.

