'Hamilton' cast will sing national anthem at game 5 of the NBA Finals

WKYC 2:39 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

OAKLAND - The story of tonight's NBA Finals matchup will include the cast of 'Hamilton.'

Stars from the national tour of the Broadway hit musical will sing the national anthem at game five of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, according to Billboard.

The tour is currently making a stop in San Francisco.

The game begins at 9 p.m.

