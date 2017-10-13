Homage at Crocker Park to host live edition of Road Trippin' podcast on Saturday

(Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - 'Road Trippin,'' the popular podcast hosted by Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, as well as Fox Sports Ohio sideline reporter Allie Clifton will host a live taping of the show at Homage at Crocker Park in Westlake on Saturday afternoon.

Homage, which also sponsors and has produced t-shirt designs for the podcast, announced the live taping on its Instagram account on Friday. The taping will begin at 3 p.m. and the store will hold a 20 percent off sale until 7.

Launching in January of this year, Road Trippin' has produced 50 episodes while consistently ranking as a top-100 podcast on the iTunes charts. Hosted on LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED network, the show has featured guests from around the NBA, including Jefferson and Frye's Cavaliers teammates, Tim Duncan and Bill Walton.

On Friday, Episode 50 of Road Trippin' made headlines when Jefferson hinted that his time in Cleveland may be coming to an end. The Cavs need to rid themselves of at least one contract between now and their season opener on Tuesday and some have speculated that the 37-year-old forward could be the player they cut.

But regardless of his NBA future, we now know that Jefferson will remain in Cleveland for at least one more day.

