Internet reacts to Andrew Bogut's injury

CLEVELAND - That didn't last long.
Andrew Bogut was a Cleveland Cavalier for 58 seconds before a broken leg cut his debut short.
Bogut suffered a fractured tibia after leaping to the perimeter and colliding with Okara White Monday night. The result was more bad news for the Cavs and a handful of jokes and memes for the internet.
Here's how some fans reacted:
bogut's run in cleveland was still longer than most browns quarterbacks— martin rickman (@martinrickman) March 7, 2017
Coming Spring 2017 - Andrew Bogut is pic.twitter.com/TfswS1vldw— Randy (@randella22) March 7, 2017
So weird that Bogut has an immigration AND health care issue in the same day. This guy is mega topical. I bet his phones are tapped.— WORLD B. FLAT (@WayneEmbrysKids) March 7, 2017
We would like to thank Andrew Bogut for his participation as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/Ka3HSDmSAh— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 7, 2017
Andrew Bogut's stay in Cleveland @Reflog_18 pic.twitter.com/fzq6KbvVj7— Daniel Brajdic (@danielbrajdic2) March 7, 2017
Andrew Bogut was basically like finally upgrading your phone and then tripping off the curb in front of Verizon and shattering the screen.— Paul (@PaulRush10) March 7, 2017
Kevin Love: Break A Leg out there man— Yea (@JLemonade75) March 7, 2017
Bogut: *breaks leg*
Kevin Love: pic.twitter.com/pouJo1pFqh
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs