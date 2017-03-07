WKYC
Internet reacts to Andrew Bogut's injury

CLEVELAND - That didn't last long.

Andrew Bogut was a Cleveland Cavalier for 58 seconds before a broken leg cut his debut short.

Bogut suffered a fractured tibia after leaping to the perimeter and colliding with Okara White Monday night. The result was more bad news for the Cavs and a handful of jokes and memes for the internet.

Here's how some fans reacted:

