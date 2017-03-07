Internet reacts to Andrew Bogut's injury

Andrew Bogut #6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after getting hurt in the first half while playing the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - That didn't last long.

Andrew Bogut was a Cleveland Cavalier for 58 seconds before a broken leg cut his debut short.

Bogut suffered a fractured tibia after leaping to the perimeter and colliding with Okara White Monday night. The result was more bad news for the Cavs and a handful of jokes and memes for the internet.

Here's how some fans reacted:

bogut's run in cleveland was still longer than most browns quarterbacks — martin rickman (@martinrickman) March 7, 2017

Coming Spring 2017 - Andrew Bogut is pic.twitter.com/TfswS1vldw — Randy (@randella22) March 7, 2017

So weird that Bogut has an immigration AND health care issue in the same day. This guy is mega topical. I bet his phones are tapped. — WORLD B. FLAT (@WayneEmbrysKids) March 7, 2017

We would like to thank Andrew Bogut for his participation as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/Ka3HSDmSAh — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 7, 2017

Andrew Bogut was basically like finally upgrading your phone and then tripping off the curb in front of Verizon and shattering the screen. — Paul (@PaulRush10) March 7, 2017

Kevin Love: Break A Leg out there man



Bogut: *breaks leg*



Kevin Love: pic.twitter.com/pouJo1pFqh — Yea (@JLemonade75) March 7, 2017

