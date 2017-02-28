WKYC
Is Deron Williams trolling the Golden State Warriors with his jersey number?

WKYC 8:56 AM. EST February 28, 2017

CLEVELAND - Don't let this article distract you from the fact that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

But do have some appreciation for Deron Williams, the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams signed with the Cavaliers Monday after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks. He met with reporters prior to the Cavaliers' home game against Milwaukee and it was revealed he plans to wear No. 31.

31.

3-1.

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

It can't be proven that Williams is trolling the Warriors unless he admits to it, but Twitter was thrilled by the idea:

But before we jump to anymore conclusions, it should be noted that Williams formerly wore No. 8, which is already taken by Channing Frye. And according to The Athletic's T.J. Zuppe, Williams did have a reason for No. 31:

Likely story, Deron.

(© 2017 WKYC)


