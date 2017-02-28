Is Deron Williams trolling the Golden State Warriors with his jersey number?

The newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Deron Williams talks to the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena on February 27, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Don't let this article distract you from the fact that the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

But do have some appreciation for Deron Williams, the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams signed with the Cavaliers Monday after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks. He met with reporters prior to the Cavaliers' home game against Milwaukee and it was revealed he plans to wear No. 31.

31.

3-1.

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

It can't be proven that Williams is trolling the Warriors unless he admits to it, but Twitter was thrilled by the idea:

Deron Williams chose to wear the number 31. Already a Cavs legend 😂😂 — 😈 (@bahamajack3) February 27, 2017

Oh...



Deron Williams is going to wear #31 with the Cavs?



Number



3



1 pic.twitter.com/FHEVb9q3s0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 28, 2017

Deron Williams will wear #31 for the #Cavs. I wonder if that number holds any significance for #DefendtheLand. 3-1 — Jacob Goldstein (@GoldsteinStreet) February 27, 2017

Deron Williams is a SAVAGE!! His New Jersey # for the Cavs is "31"...

(3-1) I'm getting a D Will Jersey!!



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Jason SLAYtham (@You_Kno_DennisG) February 28, 2017

Deron Williams chose jersey #31 ohhhhhh what a time to be alive 😂😂😂😂😂 — 73-9 and they LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) February 28, 2017

But before we jump to anymore conclusions, it should be noted that Williams formerly wore No. 8, which is already taken by Channing Frye. And according to The Athletic's T.J. Zuppe, Williams did have a reason for No. 31:

Deron Williams said his first high school number was 31, so that's why he picked it. Wanted 8 and 5, but taken. — T.J. Zuppe (@TJZuppe) February 28, 2017

Likely story, Deron.

(© 2017 WKYC)