OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks at the press conference after his teams 129-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's no secret LeBron James is a fan of hip-hop. But the Cleveland Cavaliers' megastar seems to have been awfully selective with the lyrics he's been sharing lately.

Late Monday night, James added to his summer collection of seemingly cryptic tweets, stating in a post, "never let another ride your wave," which he followed with a wave emoji.

Never let another ride your wave 🌊!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 8, 2017

The line stems from the Drake, Travis Scott and Quavo song "Portland" and it's worth noting that social media posts would indicate James was in attendance for Drake's annual "OVO Fest" on Monday night. But given his recent behavior, it's also fair to wonder whether or not the tweet was meant to be a shot at Cavs guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly requested a trade from the Cavs franchise last month.

After all, James has used similar lyrics from rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill in social media posts this offseason to seemingly express displeasure with his team's current predicament. Irving, for his part, hasn't been innocent of passive aggressiveness either, with viral posts mocking James' workout routine and affinity for the Diddy song, "Coming Home."

Another potential target for James' apparent subtweet could be ex-Cleveland general manager David Griffin, who on Monday broke his silence for the first time since parting ways with the Cavs. Appearing on ESPN's "The Jump," Griffin supported Irving's request for a trade, praising the 4-time All-Star's "courage."

"The absolute worst thing this guy could've done was pretend to be all in and sink the ship from within," Griffin said. "Most guys don't have the courage to do what he did. That's not youth and ignorance. That's a little bit more courage than people give him credit for."

Or perhaps James' lyrics were just that -- lyrics -- unintended for any subliminal target.

But given the drama that's surrounded the Cavs this offseason, that seems like the most unlikely of any of the possible scenarios.

