Isaiah Thomas breaks post-trade social media silence: 'The marathon continues'

Isaiah Thomas posted on social media Tuesday night for the first time since the blockbuster trade in which he was sent from Boston to Cleveland in exchange for fellow All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Alongside the Instagram video, which featured multiple videos of Thomas during the trade process, Thomas wrote: "They say every man is defined by his reaction to any given situation. Well who would you want to define you? Someone else or yourself? Whatever you do, give your heart to it and stay strong ... THE MARATHON CONTINUES!!! #BookOfIsaiah2ComingSoon #ThatSLOWgrind #KeepDoubting #KillaSeason"

The trade, which was originally agreed upon on August 22 but was held up due to concerns about Thomas' injured hip, became official on August 30. The Celtics also sent the Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's first-round draft pick in 2018 and Miami's 2020 second-round pick.

For Thomas, it appears he's viewing the trade as nothing more than another slight obstacle in a career that has already become one of the league's biggest underdog stories. Drafted with the final pick in the 2011 draft, the 5-foot-9 point guard has already been traded three times in his six seasons. A two-time All-Star, Thomas is coming off the best year of his career — a year in which he finished third in the league in scoring (28.9 points per game) and fifth in the MVP race.

