Isaiah Thomas: 'I got traded to the Cavs and we're gonna win a championship'

INDEPENDENCE, OH - SEPTEMBER 25: Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 25, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Isaiah Thomas has yet to play his first game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But when he does return to action later this season, the All-Star guard has lofty expectations.

Appearing as a guest on the 51st episode of Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson's 'Road Trippin'' podcast, Thomas was asked about his feelings on the August trade that brought him to the Cavs from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Kyrie Irving. And while the 2017 All-NBA second-team selection admitted to taking umbrage with Celtics general manager Danny Ainge failing to inform him of the trade until it was agreed upon, Thomas also said he had no issue with the deal itself.

“I’m not tripping off the trade," Thomas said during a live episode, which was taped at the Homage store at Crocker Park in Westlake. "I got traded to the Cavs and we’re gonna win a championship”

Isaiah Thomas: “I’m not tripping off the trade. I got traded to the Cavs and we’re gonna win a championship” pic.twitter.com/KTpej9JgmB — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 14, 2017

Thomas' proclamation drew loud cheers from fans in attendance as the 5-foot-9 guard showcased his signature confidence. Thomas also received a loud ovation when his image was displayed on the scoreboard during the Cavs' home opener at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night, which just so happened to be a Cleveland victory over his former team.

If the Cavs are going to make good on Thomas' prognostication, he's going to need to need to be one of the biggest reasons why. Last season, the Washington product led the Eastern Conference in scoring with 28.9 points per game -- and that was without the lack of attention from opposing defenses that often comes with the territory of playing alongside LeBron James.

Thomas, however, will still have to wait to aid his new team's efforts as he continues to recover from a hip injury that brought his 2017 playoff run to an end. According to the Cavs, the expectation is he'll be ready to make his Cleveland debut by January.

And when he does, it's already clear what his goal will be.

